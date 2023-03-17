Buzz

Egypt’s Giza and Saqqara Among 2023 World’s Greatest Places: TIME

Egypt’s Giza and Saqqara Among 2023 World’s Greatest Places: TIME

The Giza Pyramids, Egypt. Jonathan Rashad for TIME

Even after so many years, the world has never let go of the splendour and marvel of the pyramids in Giza. Rising high above the desert sands, the iconic site is listed once again on TIME’s 2023 World’s Greatest Places to visit, along with the historically-rich site of Saqqara.

Out of 50 others, the two destinations were deemed worthy of visit, according to a network of international correspondents to the TIME.

Visiting the Pyramids of Giza will no longer involve just riding horses or camels, but today, it will also include visiting the new Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Giza, which will is currently open to limited tours. The first phase of the museum’s opening is referred to as a “trial special operations period,” it grants access to the commercial area, the gardens, and the Atrium. However, all the permanent exhibition galleries will eventually become fully operational in 2023.

The Great Pyramid may be seen from the 5.2 million square foot museum at the outskirts of Cairo. GEM is home to 100,000 items, many of which were relocated from the crowded,  recently renovated  museum in Tahrir Square and some of which have never before been seen by the general public. About all 5,000 of King Tutankhamun’s artifacts that were discovered 100 years ago are shown in two of GEM’s exhibition halls.

Egypt’s tourism witnessed a boom in 2023, as Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Issa Taha announced on Wednesday, 15 March that Egypt saw 11.7 million tourists in 2022 with an expected increase of 28 percent in 2023.

The boom comes after a series of directives set in place by the Egyptian government to boost tourism, one of which was facilitating the process of obtaining a tourist visa. By September 2022, hotels in Egypt had seen an increase of 63.3 percent from the year before, with the number of nights spent by tourists amounting to 52.6 million.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities: Egypt Recorded 11.7 Million Tourists in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in Buzz

Explainer: How Can Egyptians Abroad Import Tax-Free Cars to Egypt?

Marina Makary16 March 2023
Read More

Translating Sound: Towards an Accessible Cinema for Egypt’s Deaf Audiences

Amina Abdel-Halim13 March 2023
Read More

Social Media Reacts: On International Women’s Day, Anghami Removed All Music by Women

Farah Rafik11 March 2023
Read More

In Photos: a Kaleidoscope of Egypt’s Trades and Crafts

ES Buzz6 March 2023
Read More

Hewar: Will Egypt’s Latest Interactive Platform Involve Egyptians in the Decision-making Process?

Marina Makary27 February 2023
Read More

Baki Zaki Youssef: The Coptic Hero Behind the Destruction of Israel’s Bar Lev Line

Marina Makary23 February 2023
Read More

Twitter Users React to Ancient Egyptian Tomb Fraud in Beni Suef

Amina Abdel-Halim21 February 2023
Read More

Kevin Hart’s Concert in Egypt Canceled for “Logistical Reasons”

Marina Makary21 February 2023
Read More