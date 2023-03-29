7 Egyptian Shows to Watch During Ramadan 2023

Few things bring people together like the holy month of Ramadan, where over iftar gatherings and late night suhoors, Egyptians gather around discussing the overflow of mosalsalat (TV series) which range from refreshingly light-hearted to melodramatic shows.

Arab television channels air one episode of each Ramadan show every day for 30 days, often after Ifar, keeping people who lounge in front of their television after a long day of fasting on the edge of their seats.

Here are some of the most anticipated Egyptian television shows that will be available to watch this Ramadan.

Al-Kateeba 101 (The 101 Battalion)

The forcible duo, Amr Youssef and Asser Yassin, are bringing an action-packed series this Ramada with Al-Kateeba 101 (The 101 Battalion). The show follows the events of the Egyptian army as they combat a terrorist war in Sinai, Egypt in 2014. The show also features Egyptian icons, such as Khhaled Elsawy, Fathy Abdel Wahab, Ahmed Salah Hosni, Lebleba,Wafaa Amer, Rasha Mahdi, Mahmoud Abdel Moghny, Eslam Gamal and Walid Fawaz.

Souq El Kanto (Kanto Market)

For fans of the British-drama series ‘Peaky Blinders,’ Souq El Kanto will bring the feels to the Ramadan drama marathon. Souq El Kanto, which stars Amir Karara, Mai Ezz El Din, and Fathy Abdel Wahab, follows the life of young Taha (played by Amir Karara) who rebels against the British forces in the 1950s, and flees to hide in the Kanto market. Later, he became one of Kanto’s most important merchants.

Alf Hamdela Al Salama (Thank God for Your Return)

Alf Hamdela Al Salama (Thank God for Your Return) seeps comedy into a lineup of intense drama shows this Ramadan. Starring the ever-magnificent Youssra, alongside Shaimaa Seif, Mayan Al-Sayed, Adam El-Sharkawi, and singer Enaba, the series revolves around Samiha Jahin Al-Suwaisi (Yousra), who returns to Egypt from abroad in search for a number of hidden family secrets.

Taht El-Wesaya (Under Guardianship)

Superstar Mona Zaki’s 15-episode show Taht El-Wesaya (Under Guardianship) depicts an important issue of a widow who faces challenges as she tries to take care of her home and children. In addition to Zaki, the series also features Diab, Nisreen Amin, Mohamed Abdel Azim, and others.

El Harsha El Sabaa (Seventh Year Itch)

Directed by Karim El Shennawy and written by Mariam Naoum, El Harsha El Sabaa follows high school sweethearts Adam (played by Mohamed Shahin) and Nadine (played by Amina Khalil) as they begin experiencing fatigue, boredom, and struggles on their seventh year of marriage. The show also features Ali Kassem and Asmaa Galal.

Resalet Al-Imam (The Imam’s Message)

In Resalet Al-Imam (The Imam’s Message), Khaled Al-Nabawi portrays the life of Imam Al-Shafi’i, one of Egypt’s most famous Muslim scholars. The series also features Arwa Gouda, Khaled Anwar, Salma Abu Daif, and many more.

Rasheed

Egyptian actor Mohamed Mamdouh stars in the show Rasheed, a widow who, falsely imprisoned, becomes determined to prove his innocence and get his revenge. Mamdou stars alongside Riham Abdel Ghafour, Salah Abdallah, Khaled Kamal, and Tamer Nabil.

