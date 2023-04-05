Arts & Culture

5 Must-Watch Arabic Shows for Ramadan 2023

In recent years, the Arab World has taken the entertainment industry by storm – and audiences outside the region should not have to miss out on the fun.

With drama shows, cultural programmes, and light-hearted comedy shows – Arab entertainment has been showcasing the depths and talent of the Arab World.

But even though contemporary Arab audiences in the United States have shown their enthusiasm for Arab shows and programs during the holy month of Ramadan, they have struggled to have access to high quality regionally produced Arab shows live and On-Demand.

Sling TV Arabic has the perfect solution to this problem. As the leading provider for Arab Live Streaming and On-Demand channels in the United States, Sling TV Arabic offers the hottest lineup of Arab shows and programs every year, including in 2023.

Here are five of the most anticipated Arab shows and programs in Ramadan 2023, all which will also be available to US-based audiences.

Al Arabji (The Wagoner)

Straight out of Syria, the Syrian show Al Arabji (The Wagoner) is participating in the Arab drama marathon this year. Featuring a star-studded cast, including Bassem Yakhour, Nadine Khoury, and Saloum Hadad, the series follows the life of Abdo Al-Arabji (played by Yahour) he he grapples with oppressive challenges in Damascus Syria and tries to win the heart of the woman he loves.

If you’re in the US, watch it on Sling!

Wa Akheeran (At Last)

A story of love, bravery, and sacrifice, Wa Akheeran (At Last) follows Lebanese star Nadine Nassib Njeim and Syrian actor Kosai Khauli in their attempt to find each other again after Khayal (Nadine Njeim) is kidnapped. The series is written and directed by Syrian filmmaker Ousama Obeid Alnasser.

If you’re in the US, watch it on Sling!

Gaafar Al Omda (Gaafar the Mayor)

Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Samy, Gaafar El Omda (Gaafar the Mayor) follows the life of Gaafar (played by Mohamed Ramadan), a rich businessman in Al Sayeda Zeinab neighborhood in Cairo,who is on a quest to find his son’s kidnapper. The series features a star-studded cast, including Ahmed Dash, Zeina, May Kassab, Hala Sedky, and Eman Al Assi.

If you’re in the US, watch it on Sling!

Lel Mawt (To Death) – Season 3

Lel Mawt (To Death), is back for its third season as it follows stories of love and desire. The show, directed by Phillip Asmar, follows Sahar (played by Maguy Bou Ghosn) and Reem (played by Daniella Rahme) as they emerge with new identities after everyone presumed them dead in the previous season; the story picks up from the elements that escalated in the second season of the show.

If you’re in the US, watch it on Sling!

Al Nar Bel Nar (Fire with Fire)

From Syria to Lebanon, Al Nar Bel Nar (Fire with Fire) follows the story of a Syrian woman who flees from war-torn Syria to Beirut, who must find a way to survive in an unknown city with no documents. The series features a star-studded cast, including Georges Khabbaz, Zeina Makki, Abed Fahed, and many others.

If you’re in the US, watch it on Sling!

There’s no reason to miss out on any of these great shows – Sling is currently offering a limited time free trial! Click here for more details.

How Egyptian Series El Harsha El Sab’a Shows Marriage in a Different Light

Arts & Culture
Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

