Buzz

Reaching Meaningful Happiness: How Mountain View is Activating Life for its Communities in Egypt

mm
Reaching Meaningful Happiness: How Mountain View is Activating Life for its Communities in Egypt

Photo credit: Mountain View

This Ramadan, for the second year in a row, Mountain View is activating life in all of its projects with a host of experiential and developmental activities, events, and workshops for the whole family.

Residents can register through Mountain View’s website for any – or all – of exciting activities throughout the holy month and experience happiness in meaningful new ways.

Eager to connect with neighbors and new friends? The Society of Play is coming to Mountain View for a fun session. Looking for a taste of culture? Sign up for a night of oud music or Tawla night with healthy competition.

Whether you’d like to stay in shape with a yoga session, nurture your green thumbs with a gardening lesson, or discover the ancient art of origami – there’s bound to be just the right thing for you and your family.

That’s not all: for the most dedicated of Mountain View families, there’s an even bigger prize to reap. Two families – one from Mountain View West, and one from Mountain View East – will get the chance to win a family trip to Cyprus!

The lucky winners are selected based on a seamless point system. Each time a resident registers and attend for an activity, they earn a number of points based on the selected event. The more activities you register for and participate in, the more points you win.

Simply put, the more time a family invests in making special memories, the greater their chances of spending more beautiful moments together in one place.

Glimpsing Egypt's 1950s Through Archival Footage

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Related Items

More in Buzz

Glimpsing Egypt’s 1950s Through Archival Footage

Dina Khadr11 April 2023
Read More

4 Podcasts Delving Into the Arab Third Culture Kid Experience

Dina Khadr9 April 2023
Read More

The Poetic City of Alexandria Through the Poems of Constantine P. Cavafy

Mirna Abdulaal8 April 2023
Read More

Six Concerts to Catch in Cairo Before the End of Ramadan

Amina Abdel-Halim7 April 2023
Read More

3 Egyptian Ramadan Ads That Instill Hope in Dark Times

Farah Rafik4 April 2023
Read More

4 Activities to Boost Serotonin Levels During Ramadan

Dina Khadr3 April 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Former Ministry of Interior to be Turned into a Hotel

Dina Khadr30 March 2023
Read More

6 Photographers Documenting the Beauty in Egypt’s Mundane 

Dina Khadr30 March 2023
Read More