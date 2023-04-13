Reaching Meaningful Happiness: How Mountain View is Activating Life for its Communities in Egypt

This Ramadan, for the second year in a row, Mountain View is activating life in all of its projects with a host of experiential and developmental activities, events, and workshops for the whole family.

Residents can register through Mountain View’s website for any – or all – of exciting activities throughout the holy month and experience happiness in meaningful new ways.

Eager to connect with neighbors and new friends? The Society of Play is coming to Mountain View for a fun session. Looking for a taste of culture? Sign up for a night of oud music or Tawla night with healthy competition.

Whether you’d like to stay in shape with a yoga session, nurture your green thumbs with a gardening lesson, or discover the ancient art of origami – there’s bound to be just the right thing for you and your family.

That’s not all: for the most dedicated of Mountain View families, there’s an even bigger prize to reap. Two families – one from Mountain View West, and one from Mountain View East – will get the chance to win a family trip to Cyprus!

The lucky winners are selected based on a seamless point system. Each time a resident registers and attend for an activity, they earn a number of points based on the selected event. The more activities you register for and participate in, the more points you win.

Simply put, the more time a family invests in making special memories, the greater their chances of spending more beautiful moments together in one place.

