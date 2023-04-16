International

Egypt’s Sisi Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan and Urges Parties to Prioritise Dialogue

Egypt’s Sisi Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan and Urges Parties to Prioritise Dialogue

AFP via Getty Images

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and urged opposing forces to prioritise dialogue and national consensus while upholding the interests of the Sudanese people.

According to statements issued by the Egyptian Presidency spokesperson, Al-Sisi made these statements during a phone call which took place between the president and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday, 15 April, and a separate phone call with President Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan on Sunday, 16 April.

Al-Sisi emphasised to Guterres that Egypt is “deeply concerned over the ongoing clashes in Sudan” and warned of the “dangerous repercussions on the country’s stability.”

Egypt’s president also informed the UN secretary-general that “Sudan is going through a crucial historic period, necessitating the exercise of the utmost degree of wisdom and restraint.”

For his part, Guterres emphasised how eager he was to speak with the Egyptian leader due to Egypt’s crucial contribution to maintaining security and stability in the region, particularly in Sudan during its transitional period.

In the phone call between Al-Sisi and Mayardit, the two presidents stated that Egypt and South Sudan are prepared to mediate between the Sudanese parties, affirming their support for the Sudanese people.

What is happening in Sudan? 

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — a paramilitary group that operated as a militia during the height of the Darfur conflict but was recently incorporated with the formal military — have been engaged in combat since early on Saturday, April 15, in Sudan.

The takeover of several strategic locations, including the airports in Khartoum and Merowe as well as the television and radio complex in Khartoum, has been the subject of conflicting claims from the SAF and RSF.

The RSF posted a video of Egyptian soldiers who had “surrendered” themselves in Merowe on Saturday afternoon. The video depicts several men sitting on the ground and wearing Egyptian army fatigues.

In a statement later that evening, the Egyptian Armed Forces urged “the safeguarding of the safety and security of Egyptian troops who were in Sudan to conduct joint training with their Sudanese counterparts.”

Since then, the RSF has stated that it is prepared to work with Egypt to help the troops return home.

Arab League Member States Hold Emergency Meeting to discuss Sudan Conflict
What is Happening in Sudan? Understanding Clashes Between Army and Paramilitary

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in International

Israeli Settlers Attack West Bank Villages, Hundreds Injured

Egyptian Streets28 February 2023
Read More

58 Dead, 20 Injured in Migrant Shipwreck off Southern Coast of Italy

Amina Abdel-Halim26 February 2023
Read More

At Least 5 Dead, 15 Injured in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Amina Abdel-Halim19 February 2023
Read More

Messi and the Bisht: a Double Standard Reserved Uniquely for the Arab World?

Amina Zaineldine22 December 2022
Read More

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Skips COP27 in Egypt

Shereif Barakat29 October 2022
Read More

90 World Leaders to Attend COP27 in Egypt

Shereif Barakat10 October 2022
Read More

How Powerful is the Egyptian Passport?

Shereif Barakat2 October 2022
Read More

Egypt Sets Sights on Hosting 2036 Olympics

Shereif Barakat25 September 2022
Read More