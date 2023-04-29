Mountain view - egypt
Arts & Culture

Sayed Al-Naqshabandi: Egypt’s Voice of Grace

mm
Sayed Al-Naqshabandi: Egypt’s Voice of Grace

With a voice that transcends worlds and soulful techniques that touch the heart, Sheikh Sayed Al-Naqshabandi’s Sufi prayers and chants—where beauty laces each word—are a pillar in Egyptian spirituality.

Born in 1920 in the village of Demira, in the Dakahlia governorate, Al-Naqshabandi started learning the art of inshad dini (Islamic hymns) — Sufi poems recited alongside musical instruments — at the young age of eight.

Since the days of his youth, Al-Naqshabandi followed the techniques of chanters, but it was not until 1955 that the munshid (inshad performer) rose to fame. He performed both in Egypt, the region, and beyond, visiting Syria, the Emirates, Iran, Morocco, and Indonesia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Egyptian Streets (@egyptianstreets)


In 1966, he met with the late radio broadcaster Ahmed Farag at Al-Hussein Mosque in Cairo, where he was introduced to the world of radio broadcasting.

After recording several episodes for Farag’s show Fi Rehab Allah (In the Company of God), he went on to record religious prayers for the daily show Doaa’ (Prayer), which was broadcast after the maghrib prayers. To many Egyptians, his voice has become synonymous with the holy month of Ramadan, where his famous prayers, introduced by his chant “Allah ya Allah” follows the call to the maghrib prayer, accompanying Egyptians as they break their fast.

Al-Naqshabandi also performed one of the world’s most famous Ibtihalat (spiritual poems that are recited by people to express their deep love, prayer to God), Mawlai (My Lord). Many of Al-Naqshabandi’s prayers and recitals were composed by music icons, such as Sayed Mikkawy, Baleegh Hamdy, Mahmoud al-Sherif, and Helmy Amin.

His famous religious singing, “Oh God, at your door I stand hoping for support and mercy,” remains embedded in the hearts of many Egyptians.

Mostafa Mahmoud, Egyptian doctor and philosopher, described Sheikh Al-Naqshabandi’s voice as a noble light that no man has ever reached. Vocal experts unanimously agreed that his voice was unmatched—as only few can, he could sing across eight octaves.

In 1976, Al-Naqshabandi died of a heart attack, but left behind a legacy of remembrance. One of the main streets in the city of Tanta, where he lived and was buried, was named after the late munshid.

47 years after his death, the sincerity of his voice and the spirituality he embodied remain an emblem of mysticism and faith.

The Emergence of Limited Series in Ramadan: A Hit or a Miss?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

The Emergence of Limited Series in Ramadan: A Hit or a Miss?

Farah Rafik22 April 2023
Read More

Ahlan Bel Eid: The Ultimate Arab Playlist

Farah Rafik21 April 2023
Read More

Why Egyptian Series Taghyeer Gaw Sparked Debate on Social Media

Amina Abdel-Halim20 April 2023
Read More

Are Beauty Pageants in Egypt Changing to Support Women’s Empowerment?

Dina Khadr18 April 2023
Read More

Beyond Victimhood and Survival: ‘Radius’ Tells a Tale of Feminist Struggle in Egypt

Amina Abdel-Halim12 April 2023
Read More

5 Recent Documentaries to Watch by Egyptian Filmmakers

Farah Rafik11 April 2023
Read More

Glimpsing Egypt’s 1950s Through Archival Footage

Dina Khadr11 April 2023
Read More

Six Nostalgic Egyptian Ramadan Shows from Decades Past

Farah Rafik10 April 2023
Read More