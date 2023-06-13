Egyptian Health Ministry Launches Initiative for Free Early Cancer Detection Services

Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khalid Abdel-Ghaffar, has announced the first phase of the Cancer Early Detection presidential initiative, a crucial component of the “100 Million Healthy Lives” campaign.

The primary goal of this initiative is to tackle the high number of cancer-related deaths as well as the financial strain caused by advanced cases. To achieve this, the initiative will provide free early cancer detection services for lung, prostate, colon, and cervical cancers.

The initiative is supported by a comprehensive electronic system that connects healthcare units, medical caravans, and hospitals. Abdel-Ghaffar emphasized the importance of this system in ensuring an efficient and seamless operation.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar revealed that the initial phase will focus on screening three to four million citizens for prostate and lung cancer.

In the participating governorates, individuals aged 18 and above can access the initiative’s services by visiting their nearest health unit. They will complete an electronic questionnaire to determine the specific cancer test required. Positive results will lead to referrals to affiliated hospitals for further radiological and laboratory tests. A multidisciplinary committee will then determine the appropriate treatment plan for confirmed cancer cases.

To provide information and address inquiries regarding the initiative, the Ministry of Health offers a dedicated official website and hotline (15335).

The Egyptian Streets team contacted the hotline, and after navigating through the automated customer service options to the section designed for inquiries about the “100 Million Healthy Lives” program, the customer service representative shared the questionnaire link referenced by Abdel-Ghaffar.

This questionnaire assists in assessing whether individuals should proceed directly to a medical unit or hospital and provides clear instructions on the necessary actions to be taken. The results of the questionnaire serve as a reference for determining admission at the medical facility.

Currently, the initiative is being implemented in nine governorates: Alexandria, Beheira, Matrouh, Damietta, Qalyubia, Fayoum, Assiut, South Sinai, and Port Said. Subsequent phases involve expanding the initiative to cover additional governorates.

