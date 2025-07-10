Fresh Fire Breaks Out at Ramses Telecom Building Days After Deadly Blaze

A new fire erupted on Thursday evening at the Ramses exchange building in central Cairo, just days after a massive blaze at the same site killed four people and injured at least 27 others.

According to Egyptian state media outlet Al Ahram, flames and smoke were once again seen rising from the landmark Telecom Egypt building on Thursday night, with footage appearing to show a small fire. The Civil Protection Authority in Cairo received an emergency report of smoke emerging from the site, prompting the rapid deployment of fire trucks to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to higher floors.

Officials said the fire was quickly brought under control and described it as limited in scale. No casualties or disruptions to telecommunications services have been reported so far, though authorities have not yet confirmed the full extent of the damage.

The incident comes just four days after a deadly fire tore through the same building on Monday, knocking out phone lines, internet services, and disrupting digital banking operations across the country. That earlier blaze triggered a nationwide outcry and raised concerns about the resilience of Egypt’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Following Monday’s fire, the Public Prosecution launched an investigation and ordered a technical inspection of the Ramses exchange and surrounding structures. In a statement issued late Wednesday, the prosecution confirmed that damage to the building had been documented and that forensic teams would continue working to determine the cause of the original fire.

Initial reports suggest the earlier incident was likely caused by an electrical short circuit, according to a security source cited by Egypt’s state news agency MENA.

It remains unclear what triggered Thursday’s renewed fire or whether it is connected to the earlier blaze. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the cause of the latest incident.