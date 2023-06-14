Arts & Culture

Beit Zaman: Celebrating Historical Mudbrick Architecture in Egypt

Mudbrick architecture in Egypt echoes with memory. It is a testament to Egyptian architectural history, and a witness to the years of social, political, and economic transformation.

The earthen architecture of mudbrick was commonly used in ancient Egypt — to shelter the living and protect the dead. The unfired brick, which was mainly made from mud, river, or desert clay, was employed as a building material for domestic, funerary, and religious architecture.

Though stone architecture was also quite popular in ancient Egypt, mudbrick architecture constituted more advantages, including being easy to construct and providing more comfortable and adaptable living and working environments.

It is also a low-energy consuming and environmentally-friendly form of construction that is capable of keeping room temperatures relevantly stable through the changing seasons—a useful asset in the battle against pollution and climate change.

To shed light on the process of change, loss, and preservation of the mudbrick heritage, a multidisciplinary team, including Egyptians and non-Egyptians, funded by the American Research Centre in Egypt (ARCE) traveled to Naqada, Qift, and Qus in the Qena governorate to record their historical mudbrick houses.

“When we started documenting the mudbrick houses over a year ago, the weather was 55 degrees, and the heat was extreme,” explains Beit Zaman project manager, Luciana Carvalho. “People living inside the mudbrick house would invite us to come inside because it was incredibly cooler, although some people installed air conditioners, there was no use for it.”

Unfortunately, the essence of old mudbrick buildings failed in adapting to modern demands and urban expansion, which make the buildings less valuable—at a risk of being obsolete.

“We are pretty sure some of these mudbrick buildings will spread over time because of the newly emerged fashion, material, and requirements to build and sustain them,” explains Carvalho. “Yet people value these houses because they hold memories.”

The houses do not only attest to the grand history of Egyptian architecture, but they also represent the heritage and identity of the people who have lived in them for generations.

“These houses are worthy of remembrance, so documenting them is important. In the future, if these villages and houses become forgotten, the photographs will help people remember how they were,” Carvalho notes.

Here are some photos from the project, which can be followed on Facebook and Instagram.

Tukh) A 19th century traveller writes that at that time the wooden lock was the only lock to be seen in Egypt, except in European houses. Photo courtesy of Beit Zaman.
An interesting feature of some of the houses in Upper Egypt were mudbrick ovens such as this one. The community comes toghether to build it, and rebuild it once more when it deteriorates. Photo courtesy of Beit Zaman.
(Naqada) The team was often invited to enter the old houses; it was a big shift for the project because they able to look at people’s lives and how they relate to these old buildings. Photo courtesy of Beit Zaman.
(Naqada) These old buildings bear witness to past and present social transformations. Photo courtesy of Beit Zaman.
A lot of the older trades, like weaving, are also dying out. In one house the team visited, with a lady working the loom, the children were interested in what she’s doing, but none of them want to learn the trade. Photo courtesy of Beit Zaman.
Mudbrick is ideal for hot climates. Many of the residents told the team: “I like to come to my old mudbrick house because it’s cooler than my new house”. Photo courtesy of Beit Zaman.
Although now living in modern concrete apartment blocks the community still gathers in the old mudbrick village to look after the animals and bake bread in the clay and straw oven once a week. Photo courtesy of Beit Zaman.

Qus): A wooden bridge connecting buildings that once belonged to the same family: an astonishing architectural feature still standing in Qus and in Naqada. Photo courtesy of Beit Zaman.

