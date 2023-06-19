Windows Rolled Down: Arab Songs that Feel Like Summer



A wholesome summer day feels like admiring the pink and orange hues that emanate from the setting sun, long days spent at the beach, and a feel-good playlist playing throughout the day.

Generations of Egyptian — as well as Arab — singers have long sung about marvelous joys of the summer season. From the nostalgic melodies of Abdel Halim Hafez to the lively tunes of Egyptian rapper Wegz, here is a playlist of old and new songs by Arab artists that fit the start of the sweltering season.

Subscribe to our newsletter