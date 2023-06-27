Eid in Cairo? Catch These 5 Music Events for a Cheerful Week

A ten-day long Eid vacation demands fun activities for the Egyptians who will spend it in Cairo — the expected ghost town as people flee to beaches and resorts.

For those who will stay in the big city, there is a wide range of activities to enjoy — especially for the music lovers and concert-goers.

From karaoke nights to the vibrant tunes of Jordanian singer Aziz Maraka, there are plenty of events to catch this Eid break in Cairo’s dynamic music scene.

MAZEEK & MESHWAR | CAIRO JAZZ CLUB 610

For a vibrant night, catch the lively tunes of Cairo-based bands Mazeek and Meshwar as they take Cairo Jazz Club’s stage on the 29th of June. Meshwar is a band that mixes Reggae music — which is music that originated in Jamaica in the 1960s — with Egyptian tunes, while Mazeek is an Egyptian band that performs cheerful Nubian melodies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJC 610 (@cairojazzclub610)

KARAOKE NIGHTS | VAGANZA LOUNGE

For those who enjoy singing their hearts out to Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ or Amr Diab’s Wayah, Vaganza Lounge has music enthusiasts covered with its Wednesday karaoke nights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaganza gaming lounge (@vaganza.lounge)

BLACK THEAMA | E SAWY CULTURE WHEEL

From Nubian rhythms to hip-hop and R&B, Egyptian band Black Theama does it all. Inspired by African influences, Black Theama pays homage through their music to the black experience in Egypt. Catch the band on Thursday 29 June at El Sawy Culture Wheel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Theama | بلاك تيما (@blacktheama)

HAROUNI & MAHIB SLEAT

For a night full of moves and grooves, catch Egyptian DJ Harouni alongside the multi-instrumentalist Mahib Sleat on Friday, 30 June at The Tap East. Taking center stage, this duo promises a Friday night well-spent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe (@harouuni)

AZIZ MARAKA | EL SAWY CULTURE WHEEL

There is no Arab playlist without Jordanian singer Aziz Maraka’s soulful music. Maraka is set to take the stage at El Sawy Culture Wheel on Saturday, 1 July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Sawy Culturewheel – الساقية (@elsawyculturewheel)

Subscribe to our newsletter