Arts & Culture

Eid in Cairo? Catch These 5 Music Events for a Cheerful Week

mm
Eid in Cairo? Catch These 5 Music Events for a Cheerful Week

Photo Credit: The National

A ten-day long Eid vacation demands fun activities for the Egyptians who will spend it in Cairo — the expected ghost town as people flee to beaches and resorts.

For those who will stay in the big city, there is a wide range of activities to enjoy — especially for the music lovers and concert-goers.

From karaoke nights to the vibrant tunes of Jordanian singer Aziz Maraka, there are plenty of events to catch this Eid break in Cairo’s dynamic music scene.

MAZEEK & MESHWAR | CAIRO JAZZ CLUB 610
For a vibrant night, catch the lively tunes of Cairo-based bands Mazeek and Meshwar as they take Cairo Jazz Club’s stage on the 29th of June. Meshwar is a band that mixes Reggae music — which is music that originated in Jamaica in the 1960s — with Egyptian tunes, while Mazeek is an Egyptian band that performs cheerful Nubian melodies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CJC 610 (@cairojazzclub610)

KARAOKE NIGHTS | VAGANZA LOUNGE
For those who enjoy singing their hearts out to Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ or Amr Diab’s Wayah, Vaganza Lounge has music enthusiasts covered with its Wednesday karaoke nights.

BLACK THEAMA | E SAWY CULTURE WHEEL
From Nubian rhythms to hip-hop and R&B, Egyptian band Black Theama does it all. Inspired by African influences, Black Theama pays homage through their music to the black experience in Egypt. Catch the band on Thursday 29 June at El Sawy Culture Wheel.

HAROUNI & MAHIB SLEAT
For a night full of moves and grooves, catch Egyptian DJ Harouni alongside the multi-instrumentalist Mahib Sleat on Friday, 30 June at The Tap East. Taking center stage, this duo promises a Friday night well-spent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe (@harouuni)

AZIZ MARAKA | EL SAWY CULTURE WHEEL
There is no Arab playlist without Jordanian singer Aziz Maraka’s soulful music. Maraka is set to take the stage at El Sawy Culture Wheel on Saturday, 1 July.

Egyptian Streets Team Recommends: Ultimate Summer Reads of 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Egyptian Streets Team Recommends: Ultimate Summer Reads of 2023

Farah Rafik27 June 2023
Read More

Kalam Aflam: a Beacon of Inspiration for Emerging Artists

Dina Khadr25 June 2023
Read More

Windows Rolled Down: Arab Songs that Feel Like Summer

Farah Rafik19 June 2023
Read More

5 Times Animated Films were Better in Egyptian Arabic than English

Farah Rafik17 June 2023
Read More

Habibi Funk: Exploring the Eclectic World of Niche Arabic Music

Farah Aly17 June 2023
Read More

Beit Zaman: Celebrating Historical Mudbrick Architecture in Egypt

Egyptian Streets14 June 2023
Read More

Review: ‘Mother Country’ and the Unique Female Arab Protagonists of Etaf Rum

Farah Sadek10 June 2023
Read More

The Legacy of Menhat Helmy: An Egyptian Pioneer of Graphics and Printmaking

Farah Rafik10 June 2023
Read More