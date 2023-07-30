News

World No. 6 Egyptian Squash Player Marwan ElShorbagy to Represent England


World No. 6 Egyptian Squash Player Marwan ElShorbagy to Represent England

Photo Credit: PSA World Tour

Marwan ElShorbagy, the world’s number six squash player, will now compete for England in all future Professional Squash Association (PSA) and World Squash Federation (WSF) games.

The announcement was made on the PSA World Tour Twitter account earlier today.

The decision comes 13 months after his brother and former world number one, Mohamed ElShorbagy, made the same switch.

“I feel I want to start a new chapter of my career by representing England and give something back to the country that has given me everything,” ElShorbagy, a British citizen, told PSA World Tour.

Born in Alexandria, the 30-year-old has lived in England since he was 14. Both he and his brother trained under six-time British Open champion Jonah Barrington.

“We very much look forward to supporting Marwan’s future aspirations,” England National Coach David Campion said, welcoming ElShorbagy’s decision.

ElShorbagy was ranked third globally in May 2018, and has been ranked among the top ten best squash players every month since October 2019. He currently holds 13 PSA titles.

ElShorbagy’s first game representing England will be at the Paris Squash Alpine, which will take place from 27 August to 2 September.

