UK’s easyJet Launches First-Ever Cairo Flights to Sphinx International Airport

For the first time ever, the UK carrier easyJet has added a new direct route from London Luton Airport to Cairo via the new Sphinx International Airport (SIA).

Thrice a week, flights are set to operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays throughout the year, starting from October 31.

With this announcement, Cairo has become EasyJet’s 157th destination, adding to holiday favorites Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada, which are already on the low-cost carrier’s Egyptian network.

“We are delighted that easyJet has chosen London Luton Airport to launch its flights to Cairo. As the Egyptian capital, Cairo is home to some truly iconic landmarks and is sure to be a destination of choice for passengers travelling from LLA,” said Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at London Luton Airport.

The announcement came after Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing airline and the Middle East’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, announced expanding with a new route from London Luton Airport to Egypt’s Sphinx International Airport in Cairo.

Located west of Cairo, in close proximity to the Giza Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, Sphinx International Airport was initially inaugurated in January 2020. The airport was later renovated, with more flights added and an increase in its capacity, to receive 1,100,000 passengers per year.

Flight bookings can be made through easyJet’s website or mobile application.

