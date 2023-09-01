News

Egyptian Billionaire Businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed Dies Aged 94

Egyptian billionaire businessman, Mohamed Al-Fayed, passed away on 30 August aged 94 in his London home, as reported by the BBC.

A funeral prayer was held at Regent Park Mosque according to Youm7, with videos and photos circulating social media showing the presence of several family members and friends.

Al-Fayed is best known for being the father of the late Dodi Al-Fayed, Princess Diana’s last love interest before a fatal car accident in Paris led to their death in 1997.

“Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age,” reads a statement released by his family.

Al-Fayed’s death comes a day before the anniversary of his son’s accident.

Al-Fayed, in an interview two years after Dodi’s death, expressed his belief that the car crash was premeditated by the British monarchy.

“They still don’t accept that my son, an Egyptian Muslim, can be the stepfather of the future king,” explained Al-Fayed when asked why he suspects criminal intentions behind the crash during his interview with ‘60 Minutes’.

The Egyptian businessman would spend the remainder of his years voicing his opposition to the British royalty, going as far as calling the royal family a ‘Dracula family’.

Outside of the car accident and conspiracies, the Egyptian was a highly successful businessman. Born in Alexandria in 1929, Al-Fayed was the son of a primary school teacher and grew into the self-made world of aspiring Arab businessmen.

Al-Fayed is best known for previously owning a majority stake in the Paris Ritz Carlton and British department store Harrods, and later Fulham Football Club in London.

Canadian Citizens Can No Longer Obtain Visa Upon Arrival in Egypt

With a deep interest in politics and society, Shereif is a journalist that chronicles Egypt’s ever-changing political climate – aided by his bachelor’s in Political Science. On the side, Shereif works as a communications associate for a local consultancy firm. When he’s not working, you can find him playing chess, supporting Chelsea, or walking his dog.

