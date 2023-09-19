News

9 Egyptian Military Personnel Killed, Injured in Truck Accident

Photo credit: Arab News

Nine military personnel from the Egyptian Armed Forces were either killed or injured after a truck carrying ammunition overturned in Sharqia Governorate, the Egyptian Military Spokesman said on Monday, 18 September.

The statement did not specify the exact number of deaths or injuries.

According to the military’s statement, the accident took place after a truck loaded with ammunition suddenly overturned during military drills in the Roubiki area, located south of Tenth of Ramadan City in the Sharqia Governorate.

In the same statement released following the accident, the Egyptian Armed Forces extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

