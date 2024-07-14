Egypt Condemns Trump Assassination Attempt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi expressed Egypt’s condemnation of the assassination attempt on former United States President – and current candidate – Donald Trump during an election rally on 13 July.

The Egyptian leader called the incident “treacherous” and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

Al-Sisi’s administration previously had a positive relationship with the United States government during Trump’s presidency from 2016 to 2020. The two leaders have exchanged compliments and appreciation several times during their meetings.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Trump was injured in an apparent assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the FBI. A live coverage of the event recorded the sound of multiple gunshots being fired during Trump’s speech, with one shot grazing the upper part of his right ear.

The former president was swiftly evacuated from the stage to his motorcade, with blood falling on his right ear and cheek. The presidential candidate raised his fists and shouted “Fight!” to the crowd shortly before being escorted away from the danger — sparking cheers and shouts of support.

The incident resulted in one spectator’s death and critical injuries to several others. The suspect, identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was subsequently killed during the shooting.

Following the attack, Trump left Pennsylvania and travelled to New Jersey for his next rally, as shown by American media outlets.

OTHER WORLD LEADERS REACT

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political figures across the world.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the event as “appalling,” while French President Emmanuel Macron called the attack “a tragedy for our democracies.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remarked “such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world,” while Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed his sympathy and support for Trump.

Trump’s political opponent, current president Joe Biden, also condemned the action. In a speech, Biden mentioned he plans to talk to Trump as soon as possible to express his solidarity, condemning the violence as “sick.”

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence,” Biden added.

A DEEP DIVIDE IN THE UNITED STATES

This incident marks the first time in decades that a current or former US president has been targeted in a shooting, occurring just months before the November presidential election.

The ongoing election campaigns between Biden and Trump, including their recent debate, have further divided the country and raised concerns over the validity of both leaders’ capabilities and integrity.

The United States has seen increasing political division and sporadic violence in recent years, highlighted by the 2021 Capitol riot — a controversial event in American politics where Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC as a response to Biden’s election victory in 2020.