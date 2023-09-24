News

Egypt Delays Onion Export Ban to October

mm
Egypt Delays Onion Export Ban to October

Image Credit: Rawpixel

The previously planned three-month ban on onion exports, which was set to commence last week, will now come into effect on 1 October, announced Egypt’s Ministry of Trade and Industry on 24 September.

This delay is in consideration of existing export agreements.

The Egyptian Cabinet had initially announced a three-month prohibition on onion exports on 20 September to curb rising prices in local markets.

Onion prices have surged to EGP 35 per kilogram in some local markets, a significant increase from EGP 27 the previous month and EGP 12 a year ago.

This increase is attributed to intermediaries and traders stockpiling onions, as noted by Alaa Khalil, the director of the Field Crops Research Institute at the Ministry of Agriculture, to the Happening in Egypt TV programme

Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) recently attributed volatile food prices to the country’s record-breaking annual headline inflation rate of 39.7 percent in August.

Egypt typically harvests over three million tons of onions annually and exports a substantial portion of that production.

Onions have traditionally been an affordable staple in Egyptian cuisine, with the average Egyptian consuming around 15 kilograms of onions per year.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egyptian University Student Develops ‘Egypt Metro’ App for Seamless Navigation

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a deep interest in politics and society, Shereif is a journalist that chronicles Egypt’s ever-changing political climate – aided by his bachelor’s in Political Science. On the side, Shereif works as a communications associate for a local consultancy firm. When he’s not working, you can find him playing chess, supporting Chelsea, or walking his dog.

Related Items

More in News

Egyptian University Student Develops ‘Egypt Metro’ App for Seamless Navigation

Farah Rafik23 September 2023
Read More

Bridging Egyptian Artists and the World: ‘Forever is Now’ Exhibition Returns at the Pyramids

Egyptian Streets22 September 2023
Read More

Egyptian Minister of Environment to Co-Chair COP28 Negotiations on Climate Finance

Muhammed Kotb21 September 2023
Read More

Sunken Sanctuary of Aphrodite and Temple of Amun Discovered in Egypt

Shereif Barakat20 September 2023
Read More

Egypt’s New Capital Plans to Sell 10% of its Shares

Egyptian Streets19 September 2023
Read More

El Gouna Film Festival Shares Details for Sixth Edition

Heidi Aref19 September 2023
Read More

9 Egyptian Military Personnel Killed, Injured in Truck Accident

Marina Makary19 September 2023
Read More

Heliopolis Synagogue Holds Cairo’s First Jewish New Year Celebration in 70 Years

Farah Rafik16 September 2023
Read More