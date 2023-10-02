News

At Least 38 Injured in Ismailia Security Directorate Fire

Photo credit: France 24

At Least 38 people were injured after a huge fire erupted in the early hours of Monday, 2 October, at the security directorate in the Egyptian city of Ismailia.

Videos circulating on social media showed the multi storey building engulfed in flames. The fire was later contained by the Civil Defense Forces.

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced that hospitals across Ismailia are to be put on high alert, as 50 ambulances rushed to the scene.

According to the ministry’s official statement, 26 people were transferred to a nearby hospital, 24 of whom suffered from breathing problems due to extensive smoke, and two suffered from burns. Another twelve injured people were treated at the site, and seven people were discharged from the hospital later after receiving medical treatment.

Egypt’s Minister of Interior, Mahmoud Tawfik, visited the site and directed the forming of a committee to determine the cause of the fire.

News
A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

