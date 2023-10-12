France Bans Protests for Palestine

The French Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday evening that it has banned all pro-Palestinian protests across the country.

In a statement, the Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, said the ban was intended to prevent “disturbances to public order”. The Minister warned that any foreign nationals who participate in any illegal demonstrations would be deported.

Despite the ban, hundreds of protesters gathered in Paris in support of Palestine. French police used teargas in an attempt to disperse the demonstration.

In Germany, Berlin police have similarly banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations over concerns they promote antisemitic behavior.

In an address to the nation on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron described the recent violence in Gaza and Israel as “an earthquake”, urging French to remain united and to not bring home divisions.

“The shield of unity will protect us from hatred and excesses,” he said in his television address.

Macron confirmed that at least 13 French nationals had been killed during Hamas’ attack on Israelis on Saturday 7 October. Macron did not confirm whether any French-Palestinians have been caught up in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Since 7 October, more than 2,500 people have been killed across Gaza and Israel. At least 1,417 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, of which 447 were children and 218 women, with at least 6,868 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Additionally, 31 people have been killed in the West Bank, and over 600 injured. In Israel, over 1,200 have been killed and more than 3,000 injured, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.

Subscribe to our newsletter