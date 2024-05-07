Ismailia Governorate Attracts EGP 6.5 Billion in Public Investments

Egypt’s Ministry of Planning and Economic Development has unveiled the citizen investment plan for Ismailia Governorate, in line with the country’s Vision 2030 and aimed at fostering citizen participation.

With a total investment of EGP 6.5 billion, the plan encompasses 333 development projects for the fiscal year 2023/24.

Hala El-Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, highlighted the significance of citizen involvement in development decisions, emphasizing that “informed participation is crucial for achieving social and economic empowerment across all regions.”

The plan provides detailed data to enable citizens to monitor progress and strengthen participatory planning.

The Suez Canal sector receives the largest share of investments, amounting to 45 percent (EGP 2.9 billion).

Other key sectors include higher education (12 percent, EGP 793 million), health (12 percent, EGP 773.2 million), local development (12 percent, EGP 754.6 million), and housing (5 percent, EGP 351.5 million).

Additionally, the “Haya Kareema” (Decent Life) initiative is transforming four villages in Ismailia, focusing on the establishment of service complexes, schools, health facilities, water and sanitation infrastructure, and improved connectivity.

This project directly benefits 30,000 villagers, with a particular emphasis on women’s development.

The investment plan prioritizes local infrastructure enhancement, with specific focus on road paving (EGP 222.4 million), electricity network upgrades (EGP 59 million), expansion of the housing sector, and improved drinking water and sanitation services (EGP 223.5 million).

The city of Ismailia stands as a vital part of the Suez Canal sector and serves as a significant transport hub connecting Asia and Europe. Established in 1863 and named after the ruler Khedive Ismail Pasha, Ismailia strategically sits along the west bank of the Suez Canal.