Badr Abdel-Aty Appointed Egypt’s New Foreign Minister

Ambassador Badr Abdel-Aty is set to be appointed Egypt’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs in the upcoming cabinet, following the resignation of current Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, according to state media.

The appointment, along with a number of othernew ministerial appointments, is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday.

Sources have informed Egyptian Streets that the Ministry of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs will no longer exist and its portfolio will now fall under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

WHO IS ABDEL-ATY?

Ambassador Badr Abdel-Aty held the post of Egypt’s Ambassador to Germany from 2015 to 2019. Since 2022, he has also served as Egypt’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union.

From 2012 to 2013, Abdel-Aty held the position of Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the European Union and Western European Affairs. From 2013 to 2015, he held multiple roles at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Deputy Assistant Minister, Spokesperson, and head of the Public Diplomacy Department.

Previously, he served as the Director of Palestinian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2007 to 2008.

Earlier in June, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced that he had accepted the resignation of the Egyptian cabinet and had directed current Prime Minister Mostafa Mabdouly to form a new government.

Given Egypt’s current economic vulnerability, the new government’s primary goals include enhancing local and foreign investment, bolstering national security, reforming the health and education sectors, and fostering moderate religious discourse.