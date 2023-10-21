News

World Leaders Arrive in Egypt for Cairo Peace Summit 2023

KHALED DESOUKI, KHALED DESOUKI | Credit: AFP

The Cairo Peace Summit commenced on Saturday, 21 October, gathering leaders from around the globe to discuss the developments and future of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The list of attendees include Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordanian King Abdullah, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, ​​United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and many others.

Leading the Summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gave an introductory speech, highlighting Egypt’s efforts and commitment towards achieving peace.

“Egypt rejects the relocation and exile of the Palestinians from Gaza to Sinai as it will be a liquidation of the Palestinian cause,” Al Sisi stated. “Eliminating the Palestinian cause without a solution will never happen at the expense of Egypt.”

“We [Egypt] are working towards delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and seeking peace to hopefully achieve a ceasefire,” he added.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also stressed against the displacements of Palestinians.

“We will not leave and we will remain in our Arab land,” Abbas said. He called for “ the end of the occupation of the Palestinian Territories by Israel and implementing the two-state solution”.

Abbas also urged the UN Security Council to assume its responsibility towards protecting the Palestinian people in order to achieve peace.

UN Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres spoke on his visit to the Rafah crossing on Friday, 21 October, where he called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. He noted that the grievances of the Palestinian people are legitimate and long.

“Israelis must see their legitimate needs for security materialized, and Palestinians must see their legitimate aspirations for an independent State realized, in line with United Nations resolutions, international law and previous agreements,” Guterres said.

“As we focus on ending the bloodshed, we cannot lose sight of the only realistic foundation for true peace and stability: a two-state solution,” he added.

Various leaders, including Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, and many others stressed on the importance of a ceasefire and working towards peace and stability within the region.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed solidarity with Israel, “for Germany, the security of the state of Israel is non-negotiable” stressing that it [Israel] has the right to self-defense.

“The cause of all the suffering of these past weeks, the suffering that brings us here today, the suffering of the little girls, the mother, and the family, has a name: Hamas,” Baerbock stated. “Israel has the right to defend itself and to protect its people against this terror within the framework of international law,” she noted.

Others called for the implementation of international law, including Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Oman Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Shihab bin Tarik al-Said.

The goal of the summit was to foster unity and seek a resolution to the long standing Israel-Palestine conflict in light of the latest escalations in Gaza.

According to a press release issued by the spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Egypt will continue its efforts in supporting the Palestinian cause and achieving peace, and that it [Egypt] will not accept any calls or attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

First Aid Trucks Finally Start to Cross into the Gaza Strip from Egypt at Rafah

