Egypt, Japan Partner to Build EGP 1.4 Bln Blood Bag Factory in SCZone

Egypt has signed a new EGP 1.4 billion (USD 27.57 million) agreement with Japan’s JMS and local partners to establish the country’s first factory for producing blood collection bags in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) in Ain Sokhna.

The project, backed by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and witnessed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, is part of Egypt’s strategy to localize medical technology and reduce reliance on imports. It also aims to position Egypt as a regional hub for high-quality medical supplies.

Set to cover 7,000 square meters, the facility will include sterile production zones and modern warehouses.

Once fully operational, it is expected to produce 7 million blood bags annually, meeting 100 percent of Egypt’s domestic needs while exporting nearly 4 million units across the Middle East and North Africa.

Officials say the move will not only support the healthcare system but also boost medical exports and attract foreign currency.

The agreement brings together the Egyptian Company for Medical Investments (ECMI), Interpharm for Medical Industries, and JMS Japan, one of the global leaders in the manufacture of medical supplies.

It also highlights growing public-private partnerships in the sector, as Egypt works to build a resilient and self-sufficient medical manufacturing ecosystem.

The plant is expected to serve the rising demand for blood products used in surgeries, accidents, leukemia, and organ transplants.

The project builds on growing economic cooperation between Egypt and Japan. In January 2025, Egypt signed a USD 230 million (EGP 11.69 billion) concessional financing agreement with Japan to support the state budget, boost private sector participation, and drive economic diversification. Japan’s total support to Egypt has reached over USD 9.6 billion (EGP 487.58 billion) since 1954.