Family of Al Jazeera Journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh Killed in Israeli Airstrike

The wife, son, and daughter of the bureau chief of Al Jazeera in Gaza Wael Al-Dahdouh were killed on Wednesday, 25 October in an Israeli airstrike.

The airstrike struck the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza strip, which the family had recently fled to after their own neighborhood was bombed.

Social media users shared a video of Al-Dahdouh saying his final goodbyes to his children at the hospital after they were killed.

In a statement, the Qatar-based network offered its condolences to Al-Dahdouh.

“The indiscriminate assault by the Israeli occupation forces resulted in the tragic loss of his wife, son and daughter, while the rest of his family is buried under the rubble,” the statement said.

The statement highlighted Al Jazeera’s concern about the safety of its colleagues in Gaza.

The Conflict So Far

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,405 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

So far, more than 5,971 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including an estimated 2,000 children — and 16,297 others injured. Meanwhile 91 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and 1,250 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been deescalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least four times, and three aid conveys have crossed to Gaza so far.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, Arab governments have called for an immediate ceasefire.

