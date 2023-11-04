Israeli Strike on UNRWA School Kills 20, Including Children

At least 20 people were killed and 70 were injured in an Israeli strike on the UN-run al-Fakhoura school in the Jabalia refugee camp on Saturday, 4 November, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said.

Initial reports indicate at least 20 people were killed, including children, and many dozens injured, director of communications at the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) Juliette Touma told BBC.

“At least one strike hit the schoolyard where there were tents for displaced families. Another strike hit inside the school where women were baking bread,” Touma told Reuters.

At the time of writing, the Israeli army has not issued an official statement.

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike hit the UNRWA-run Osama Bin Zaid School in Gaza, leaving 20 killed and over 30 injured, just five hours after the airstrikes against al-Shifa Hospital on Friday, 3 November.

This is a developing story.

