Arts & Culture

Sounds of Freedom: a Palestinian Playlist

mm
Sounds of Freedom: a Palestinian Playlist

MAJDI MOHAMMED/AP PHOTO

For decades, Arab artists have long sung about injustices, love, loss, and the sweet sounds of a free Palestine. In various ways — for many of these artists — music represents their own reality.

Music creates a powerful sense of belonging: it taps into emotional resonance and shared experiences. Since 7 October, the world has been watching the war on Gaza unfold — atrocities that have only gotten worse with time.

From Palestine and on Palestine: here is a compilation of songs from around the Arab region that tells the story of Palestinians’ boldness and bravery.

ARCE’s “Egyptian Cultural Heritage Now” Conference Opens Doors at AUC Tahrir Campus

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

ARCE’s “Egyptian Cultural Heritage Now” Conference Opens Doors at AUC Tahrir Campus

Muhammed Kotb13 November 2023
Read More

Czech Mission in Egypt Unearths the Tomb of a Late-Period Royal Scribe

Muhammed Kotb12 November 2023
Read More

6 Films on Palestine to Watch on Netflix

Farah Rafik8 November 2023
Read More

This Live Wedding Painter is Capturing Egyptian Weddings One Canvas at a Time

Marina Makary6 November 2023
Read More

From Palestine and On Palestine: What to Read to Learn About the Cause

Farah Rafik1 November 2023
Read More

Renovation of the Iconic Maghagha Post Office Breathes Life Into a Once-Dilapidated Structure

Muhammed Kotb25 October 2023
Read More

How Did a Watermelon Slice Become the Symbol of Palestinian Solidarity?

Farah Rafik24 October 2023
Read More

Excitement Builds as Egyptian Audiences Look Forward to Mawdoo’ ‘Aely Season 3

Egyptian Streets22 October 2023
Read More