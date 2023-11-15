Sounds of Freedom: a Palestinian Playlist

For decades, Arab artists have long sung about injustices, love, loss, and the sweet sounds of a free Palestine. In various ways — for many of these artists — music represents their own reality.

Music creates a powerful sense of belonging: it taps into emotional resonance and shared experiences. Since 7 October, the world has been watching the war on Gaza unfold — atrocities that have only gotten worse with time.

From Palestine and on Palestine: here is a compilation of songs from around the Arab region that tells the story of Palestinians’ boldness and bravery.

