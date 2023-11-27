Two-Day Truce Extension Agreed Between Israel and Hamas: Qatar

In a move breathing further temporary relief for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Qatar and Hamas announced on Monday evening a two-day extension of the humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas. The announcement comes as the initial four-day ceasefire neared expiry. “The State of Qatar announces that, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip,” said Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed that a truce had been agreed and thanked Qatar and Egypt for their efforts to secure the extension. Israel, however, has not released any statements regarding the extension. Earlier on Monday, Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt’s State Information Service, said that an extension was close to being agreed to between Hamas and Israel and would see the release of sixty Palestinians and 20 Israelis held by Israel and Hamas respectively. The extension of the truce will enable the continued flow of medical supplies, food and fuel to the Gaza Strip, which has been critical in providing much-needed support to the…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe