Egypt Condemns Gaza Ceasefire Collapse, Calls for International Action to Protect Palestinians

Egypt expressed its “strong condemnation” of the collapse of the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and the resumption of intense Israeli airstrikes and military operations targeting the Gaza Strip. Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called into question Israel’s disregard for peace in a statement posted on Facebook on 1 December. “This has resulted in renewed casualties among Palestinian civilians, considering it a serious setback and a disregard by the Israeli side for all the efforts made in recent days to extend the ceasefire,” the statement read. The ministry further cautioned against the potential expansion of Israeli military operations in southern Gaza, while criticizing statements from Israeli officials that seemed to endorse the displacement of Palestinians beyond the borders of Gaza. “This is a blatant violation of Israel’s commitments as the occupying power and all provisions of international humanitarian law, especially the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949,” the statement added. The government reiterated Egypt’s steadfast position in opposing any forced displacement of Palestinians. Egypt considers this a non-negotiable red line that should not be crossed. The foreign ministry called upon influential international entities and relevant UN agencies, particularly the…



