Napoleon Did Not Shoot the Pyramids As Ridley Scott Might Have You Believe

Joaquin Phoenix dressed in a navy habit à la française – the popular men’s wear of the time– shouts an order and with it, volleys of cannon fire rips through the air, destroying the Great Pyramid’s capstone. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBmWztLPp9c&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.polygon.com%2F&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ&feature=emb_imp_woyt&ab_channel=AppleTV Riddley Scott’s latest feature, Napoleon, has made quite the splash online, particularly through a scene now going viral, for its historical inaccuracy. While Napoleon Bonaparte led a triumphant battle near the Pyramids of Giza, there is no historical evidence supporting French invaders using artillery against the pyramids nor attributing damage to the Sphinx’s nose. “I don’t know if he did that,” Scott told The Times of London amid online criticism. “But it was a fast way of saying he took Egypt.” The film chronicles the controversial Napoleon Bonaparte, who ascended as Napoleon I, surging through military conquests post the 1789 French Revolution. His ambition clashed with Britain, culminating in the Napoleonic Wars. Before leading the French army to triumph at the Battle of the Pyramids on July 21, 1798, Napoleon Bonaparte motivated his troops through his famed speech, by pointing to the distant pyramids and declaring, “Soldiers, forty centuries look down upon…



