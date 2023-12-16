Three Days of Mourning Declared Across Egypt Following Kuwait Emir’s Passing

Kuwait’s ruling Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who assumed power in 2020, died on 16 December at 86 years old.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we offer our condolences to the Kuwaiti people, Islamic and Arab nations, and the people of the world,” the Kuwaiti royal court said in a statement.

Kuwait’s deputy ruler and his half-brother, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al Jaber, who is now 83, is in line to take over as Kuwait’s ruler.

In a statement, Egypt’s Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency announced a three-day mourning period over the Emir’s death.