France and Germany Join Urgent Calls for Ceasefire in War on Gaza

Key European allies of Israel, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, are strongly urging an immediate ceasefire in response to the growing humanitarian impact of Israel’s war on Gaza.

This appeal is happening at a time when Israel is also experiencing internal unrest, with protests calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate another hostage release deal with Hamas.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underscored the need for a “new humanitarian truce,” emphasizing its necessity as a stepping stone towards a broader ceasefire, during a visit to Israel, on Sunday, 17 December.

Colonna voiced her deep concern over the dire situation in Gaza, stating that “too many civilians are being killed.”

France reported that one of its employees had died due to injuries sustained during an Israeli attack in Rafah, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The individual, a Palestinian national, had been employed by the French Institute for many years.

The gravity of the situation deepened over the weekend, when Israel’s army admitted to the shooting and killing of three Israelis waving a white flag, presumed to have escaped from Hamas captivity.

The international community is now grappling with the urgent need to intervene and pave the way for a sustainable ceasefire, emphasizing the critical importance of establishing a lasting peace in the region.

The toll on Gaza’s Christian community adds another layer of tragedy, as two women were shot dead while sheltering in a Gaza City church on 17 December, prompting Pope Francis to condemn the attack on unarmed civilians.

THE CONFLICT SO FAR

After a surprise attack conducted on 7 October by Hamas on a number of southern Israeli towns which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people and more than 220 being taken hostage by Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory bombing campaign against what it describes as ‘terrorist targets’ in the Gaza Strip.

Over 19,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip — including nearly 8,000 children — and over 50,000 others injured. Meanwhile, at least 259 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and at least 3,365 have been injured.

The priority of the Egyptian government since the beginning of the conflict has been de-escalation and the securing of a path for aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. Israel bombed the crossing at least six times, and limited aid trucks have crossed to Gaza so far, which UN officials warn is insufficient amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the forefront, have expressed unconditional support for Israel, despite the steadily rising death toll in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has issued a resolution calling for a ceasefire.