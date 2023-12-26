Asian Gastronomy Galore: Exploring Egypt’s Top Asian Eateries

Egypt’s Asian culinary scene is booming, and for a flavorful adventure, explore these top-notch Asian restaurants. Foodies should get ready to tantalize their taste buds with a journey through the best Asian flavors Egypt has to offer.

Tao

Located at Dusit Thani, Tao offers a remarkable multi-Asian experience, showcasing Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Indian cuisine under one roof. Get ready to indulge in an array of diverse flavors and explore their thoughtfully crafted menu. While it may lean towards the expensive side, the exceptional quality and culinary artistry make it worth every penny.

Reif Kushiyaki

For a taste of beautifully unconventional Japanese street food, head over to Reif Kushiyaki in Cairo. This edgy eatery presents an enticing twist on kushiyaki (skewered grilled meat), that features freshly-grilled, skewered meats inspired by Japanese robata restaurants—low-grilled over hot charcoal type of cuisine. With a focus on quality ingredients, Reif Kushiyaki offers a family-style dining experience.

Paradise Chinese Restaurant

Located in First Settlement, New Cairo, this gem stands out as one of Egypt’s finest Chinese eateries. Renowned for its delectable noodles and impeccable service, Paradise Chinese Restaurant is a haven for those craving authentic Chinese flavors.

Don Eatery

Nestled in 5A Waterway Mall in New Cairo, Don Eatery brings to life the soulful essence of Asian street food. The menu is a delightful fusion of flavors, promising an experience that transcends the ordinary. Don’t miss the chance to savor their superb Asian street cuisine at its best. Whether customers love the bao, noodles, or rice dishes, Don Eatery has something to satisfy every craving.

Baogr

Bao lovers, rejoice! Heliopolis is home to Baogr, where they specialize in all things bao. Located at Al Thawra street, Almaza, next to Yokozuna, it’s the perfect spot for a delightful evening out. Dive into their menu, featuring an array of beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, and unique fillings like teriyaki mushrooms and duck. And don’t forget to save room for dessert, served in a delightful bao bun.

Dragon House

A culinary wonder in Maadi’s Rd 7, next to Pearl Hotel, Dragon House take their customers on a culinary voyage through China, India, Thailand, and Japan. With a diverse menu, they provide an opportunity for customers to explore the vibrant flavors of Asia all in one place.

NÜWA Asian Restaurant

Set in the charming Garden 8 Mall of New Cairo, NÜWA Asian Restaurant is a haven for lovers of Asian fusion. Boasting an excellent dining experience, this spot combines exquisite service with a cozy atmosphere. The menu, a symphony of flavors, promises a culinary journey that transcends the ordinary.

Embark on a gastronomic adventure with Asian wonders that promise to transport diners to the bustling streets of China, the vibrant markets of Thailand, and the serene landscapes of Japan; all within the eclectic food scene of Egypt.