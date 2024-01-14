Egypt Draws in First AFCON Match, Late Salah Penalty Saves the Day

Egypt’s national football left it to the very last second to draw in its opening AFCON match on 14 January.

The match, versus Mozambique, ended in a 2-2 draw that saw both teams make shocking comebacks.

Prolific forward Mostafa Mohamed shocked the Mambas with an early goal in the second minute. The striker, who plays for French team Nantes FC, neatly placed the ball in the bottom corner despite being surrounded by defenders.

The pharaohs started off the second half sloppily, conceding two goals in the space of two minutes to trail behind 2-1.

The first goal, in the 55th-minute, was through Mozambican winger Witines Quembo, followed by the second in the 58th-minute courtesy of midfielder Clesio Bauque.

The seven-time AFCON champions continued to struggle in the second half, only managing to survive through a last-minute penalty converted by superstar Mohamed Salah.

Egypt faces Ghana next on 18 January, who will look to amend their poor performance today.