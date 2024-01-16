Egypt Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt on Border with Israel

Egyptian security forces successfully intercepted an endeavor to smuggle 174 kilograms of drugs after an exchange of gunfire south of Al-Ouga border crossing — also known as Nitzana — with Israel. The incident occurred while aid deliveries for Gaza were being inspected, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces’ Abdel-Hafez Gharib said in a statement on 16 January.

During the gunfire exchange, one person was killed, and six smugglers were apprehended, the spokesperson confirmed in the statement.

Arabic Spokesperson for the Israeli army Avichay Adraee said that 20 suspects —including gunmen — approached the Nitzana border before being fired at by soldiers, where several injuries were reported.

Al-Ouga Crossing is an important inspection point for trucks carrying aid from Egypt to Gaza. Israel and Egypt upheld a blockade on the enclave since Hamas took control in 2007.