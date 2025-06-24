Egyptian Aviation Maintains Operational Readiness Amid Regional Tensions

In response to escalating regional tensions following a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar, the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority announced on Tuesday, 23 June, a heightened state of readiness at all airports across the country.

Despite the temporary closure of airspaces by several Gulf nations, the Ministry of Civil Aviation affirmed that Egyptian airspace is functioning normally and that all air traffic remains safe and uninterrupted.

The recent attack, which has led to fears of broader implications for civilian aviation in the Middle East, prompted Egypt to prepare its airports for potential diversions from neighboring countries.

Authorities stressed that operational, technical, and human resources are fully equipped to handle an influx of flights, ensuring that the infrastructure can manage sudden increases in air traffic without compromising service quality or safety.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation emphasized in a different statement on Tuesday 24 June ongoing coordination with all airlines operating within Egyptian airspace to allow for a seamless flow of operations.

Continuous monitoring of the situation is conducted through central operations rooms and a crisis management unit, which maintains close communication with relevant international entities to adapt swiftly to any developments.

While some regional airlines, including EgyptAir, briefly suspended flights due to airspace closures, the Ministry confirmed that domestic and international flights at Egyptian airports have continued without interruption.