Egypt’s Squash Domination: The Winning Blueprint Unveiled

Egypt, a force to be reckoned with in the world of squash, has consistently showcased exceptional talent and unparalleled success on both the regional and international stages. With a strong focus on nurturing junior players, the country has become a breeding ground for future champions. In an exclusive interview, Andrew Shoukry, a national head coach and the founder of Shoukry Squash Academy, provides insights into what sets Egypt apart and unveils the elements that contribute to their unparalleled dominance in the sport. Powerful Competition and Tournament Structure Shoukry highlights the intense competition that Egyptian players face from an early age. The multitude of tournaments, with players often participating in two to three events per month, fosters a highly competitive environment. Additionally, allowing top players to compete in multiple age groups, exposing them to more matches and seasoned opponents, pushing their physical boundaries and honing their skills. Superior Coaching and Training Environment Egypt boasts a pool of highly skilled coaches, many of whom were former professional players. Their wealth of knowledge and experience is passed down to the next generation of players, fueling their development. The concentration of squash communities in…



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe