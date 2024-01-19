Ancient Egyptian Constellations and the Myths Behind Them

The ancient Egyptians recognized a diverse array of constellations that adorned the skies over their civilization for over three millennia. Our modern? understanding of these celestial configurations is derived from various sources, primarily found in lists of stars and depictions discovered on a limited number of coffins, some water clocks, and a notable collection of astronomical ceilings. These sources have provided valuable insights into the ancient Egyptian perspective on the cosmos, revealing their intricate observations of the night sky. Through these remnants of their celestial knowledge, we gain a glimpse into the rich tapestry of astronomical understanding that shaped their worldview for millennia. Nut Nut, also known as Nu?it, is the Egyptian sky goddess, born of Shu —the god of air— and Tefnut— the goddess of water and fertility. With her brother and husband Geb (earth), she bore Osiris, Isis, Set, and Nephthys. Depicted with stars covering her body, particularly her hands and feet representing the four cardinal points, Nut is associated with the Milky Way in Lower Egypt. She is considered the mother of all, responsible for the living and the dead, as well as day and night. She…



