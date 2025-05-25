Cairo’s New Bus Rapid Transit System: a Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Mobility

Cairo’s chronic traffic congestion may finally see relief with the introduction of a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, a fast, electric, and affordable public transport alternative designed to ease pressure on the city’s overburdened roads and microbus networks.

Traffic congestion in Cairo is more than just an inconvenience, it is a daily struggle that drains time, pollutes the air, and strains the city’s economy. With gridlocked streets and jam-packed microbuses, the capital’s transport system is long overdue for a transformation.

According to the World Bank’s Cairo Traffic Congestion study, the city experiences significant economic losses due to congestion, estimated at up to EGP 50 billion (approximately USD 8 billion) annually, representing about four percent of Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP). The study highlights that efforts to address the problem, such as expanding public transportation and better traffic management, have not kept pace with the city’s growth.

Additionally, a report by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) notes that a lack of sufficient rapid transit options, coupled with increasing private car ownership, has led to daily traffic snarls in Cairo.

Now, a major shift is underway.

The Ministry of Transport is introducing a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system along Cairo’s Ring Road, a move set to change how people move across the city. Pitched as an alternative to both the proposed fifth metro line and the overburdened microbus network, BRT is designed to offer fast, accessible, and environmentally friendly transit through one of the city’s most critical corridors.

For the past three years, United Nations-Habitat has played a key role in promoting BRT to policymakers, presenting it as a cost-effective solution for Cairo’s congestion crisis. BRT systems, already proven successful in cities like Bogotá and Jakarta, offer a metro-like experience with dedicated lanes, reliable schedules, and affordable pricing.

With a population already exceeding 105 million, and projections estimating it could climb to between 142 and 157 million by 2050, the pressure on infrastructure, especially in megacities like Cairo, is only set to intensify. A modern, accessible public transport system is a necessity.

What to Expect?

The BRT project will unfold in two phases, with a total of 49 stations. The first 36 stations, completed by June 2024, stretch across 76 kilometers from the Mariouteya/Munib axis to the Alexandria Agricultural Road, intersecting with major transport hubs.

These stations are intentionally placed in densely populated areas, near metro lines and other transport points to ensure smooth interconnectivity. Each stop will be equipped with digital screens showing real-time arrival times, and pedestrian tunnels or escalators will make access safer and easier. Parking spaces will also be available beneath stations to encourage park-and-ride usage.

The buses themselves will run 24/7 with departures every 10 minutes, operated across three shifts to meet commuter demand. The fleet will consist of 100 electric buses, making the BRT fast and eco-conscious.

Two types of tickets will be available: a fixed fare and a flexible ticket that adjusts based on the number of stops, a more tailored and fair pricing system tied to distance traveled.

More than just a new transport mode, the BRT is about building connectivity. It will link with other public services like the metro, superjet buses, and paratransit systems, helping to extend the reach of Greater Cairo’s transit network and improve accessibility across the city.

If implemented and maintained effectively, this could be a turning point in Cairo’s mobility crisis, preparing Egypt’s capital for the population boom ahead while shifting the city closer to a more sustainable, inclusive, and liveable future.