Egypt and Angola Strengthen Collaboration for Mutual Development

Egypt has extended its support to Angola by offering its extensive experience in agriculture, irrigation, and infrastructure development.

Ambassador Neveen El-Husseiny, who arrived in Luanda three months ago, expressed Egypt’s commitment to strengthening relations with Angola during a recent meeting with National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira.

The ambassador highlighted Egypt’s accumulated expertise in crop irrigation, agricultural development, and infrastructure, emphasizing areas where Egypt can assist Angola. Egyptian companies are ready to collaborate with Angola on various projects, including irrigation, energy, water management, and infrastructure.

This renewed focus on cooperation builds upon the longstanding relationship between the two countries. Since formalizing the General Agreement for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation in 1987, Egypt and Angola have explored collaboration in trade, education, energy, and agriculture.

Beyond economic partnerships, Ambassador El-Husseiny commended President João Lourenço’s efforts in addressing Africa’s challenges related to peace, security, and development, emphasizing the importance of regional solidarity.

In addition to the present initiatives, the historical ties between Egypt and Angola further enrich this evolving partnership. Cairo became the first regional office of Angola’s liberation movement (MPLA), in 1965, solidifying a bond forged in the struggle against Portuguese colonialism.

With Egypt’s expertise and Angola’s potential, this strengthened collaboration holds the promise of fostering sustainable development and mutual prosperity for both nations.