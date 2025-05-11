Egypt Opens Tax-Free Free Zones for Export-Focused Startups

In an announcement at the RiseUp Summit 2025 on 10 May at the Grand Egyptian Museum, Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, revealed that Egypt will now permit export-focused service startups to establish their headquarters within its free zones.

The move, which offers full customs and tax exemptions, marks a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at boosting investment and innovation.

Around 9,000 square meters have been allocated for startup headquarters, with a focus on attracting companies in software exports and artificial intelligence. The initiative also aims to host support institutions, such as consulting, marketing, and legal firms, to help startups grow and expand globally.

Heiba also reviewed the Authority’s long-standing efforts to improve the entrepreneurship environment, including the establishment of the Bedaya Center for Entrepreneurship and the launch of Egypt Ventures in cooperation with the Ministry of International Cooperation. Additionally, he highlighted Egypt’s membership in the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship and the establishment of the Permanent Unit for Entrepreneurship and Startups, which have coordinated efforts to support startups and remove sector obstacles.

To further support entrepreneurs, the Authority has introduced a fast-track process that allows online registration for a sole proprietorship to be completed in just two hours, with VIP services at investor service centers at no extra cost.

The Authority is also working with the European Union, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco to facilitate the expansion of Egyptian companies into these markets, offering administrative support and addressing challenges such as double taxation. A new law to establish and regulate financial and business zones will be introduced this year, aimed at positioning Egypt as a regional hub for venture capital and attracting both local and foreign investment for startups.