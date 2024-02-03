//Skip to content
Local Roots, Global Heights: the Egyptian Brands Making International Waves

February 3, 2024
In recent years, Egyptian designers have made strides in Egypt’s local brands frontier, with numerous brands dominating the diverse industries—locally and internationally. From Cairo to the world, varying local brands that originated in Egypt have found their place on the shelves of global stores — a testament to the success of homegrown businesses.

The growth and expansion of the Egyptian local brands reflects the dynamism of the local market in Egypt — whether in fashion, jewelry, or the food and beverage industries. Here is a list of some of the Egyptian brands that have made it to international markets, malls, markets, and concept stores.

Okhtein | Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Baynoire | The Corner Concept Store – Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia

Maram Borhan | Dubai, Al Shafar Tower

Azza Fahmy | THAT Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates | Fifty-One East, Doha Festival City, Qatar | Fifty-One East, Lagoona Mall, Qatar | Al Ula Popup, Ashar Valley fashion | Bloomingdales, The Dubai Mall | Abdoun, 92, Al-Sweis Street, Amman | Four Seasons Hotel, Shopping Arcade Amman

Jude Benhalim | Ounass

MYNE | FLTRD, DIFC-GATE Avenue Mall – Zone C, Dubai

Kijaqo | KSA and UAE

Dara’s Ice Cream | KSA

