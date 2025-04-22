Introducing Saudi Streets: A New Voice from the Kingdom

From the team behind Egyptian Streets, a bold new platform has arrived: Saudi Streets – an independent English-language media initiative dedicated to exploring the culture, people, places, and transformation of Saudi Arabia.

Officially launching in April 2025, Saudi Streets aims to offer a fresh, nuanced lens on the Kingdom at a time of extraordinary change. Through human stories, original reporting, and cultural insights, the platform will spotlight the richness and complexity of Saudi life; from its historic souqs and coffee rituals to its booming art scene and megaproject ambitions.

A Platform for Culture, Not Clichés

Saudi Streets is not a newswire or a PR outlet. Much like its Egyptian counterpart, the platform is built on a foundation of curiosity, creativity, and independence. It will dive into topics often overlooked in mainstream narratives — from the calligraphy revival led by young designers, to the growing presence of Saudi restaurants globally, to the women reshaping the Kingdom’s arts industry.

Its five main content categories — Culture,Places, Food, Arts, and Innovation — will house stories that are visually rich, locally grounded and relevant.

Why Now?

Saudi Arabia is undergoing a period of rapid transformation, with Vision 2030 steering major shifts in the economy, society, and global engagement. But behind the megaprojects and investment summits is a human story: millions of young Saudis navigating change, rediscovering their heritage, and imagining new futures.

Saudi Streets arrives at a time when regional storytelling is more needed than ever, especially in English. With most global media coverage of Saudi Arabia still focused on geopolitics, Saudi Streets will instead centre lived experiences, local creativity, and community voices.

Follow Saudi Streets

Saudi Streets is now live on its website and on Instagram (@SaudiStreets), Facebook (click here) and X (click here) and will soon launch its weekly newsletter. The first wave of stories includes:

The evolution of Arabic calligraphy in Saudi design

How Saudi coffee shops are expanding to London and New York

A look inside the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah

Hidden gems in the Kingdom you need to visit before everyone else does

Find out more and visit saudistreets.com for weekly insights, features, and cultural deep dives.

If you have any questions or are interested in contributing to Saudi Streets, email [email protected].