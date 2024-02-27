Explore Egypt’s Culinary Heritage Through ‘Sofret Masr – A Taste of Egypt’

In every Egyptian home, the first act of love is paralleled with food. It is fuul and taameya on a Friday morning, molokhiya as a staple dish in every ezouma (gathering), and the versatility of feteer meshaltet (Egyptian pastry) that epitomize the rich tapestry of Egyptian cuisine, where each dish tells a story of tradition, community, and the artistry of culinary heritage.

Egyptian cuisine — in its myriad flavors and diverse range — is seasoned with warmth and spiced with solace.

Google Arts & Culture launched “Sofret Masr — A Taste of Egypt”, a digital journey that documents more than 1,700 photographs and videos as well as over 60 expertly curated stories that chronicle Egypt’s culinary history, dishes, and places from Ancient Egypt to modern-day cuisine.

Under the patronage of Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, this online project is done in collaboration with Rawi Magazine, an annual publication that highlights Egyptian history and art, and Nawaya, a community-based network that promotes Egyptian heritage food systems.

The project — currently available in English and Arabic — offers an immersive digital experience of Egyptian cuisine, inviting visitors to dive deep into Egypt’s culinary history and understand the influence of different cultures, such as the Ptolemaic, Ottoman, and Asian on modern-day cuisine.

“We are excited about the launch of Sofret Masr in partnership with Google Arts and Culture and in collaboration with Rawi and Nawaya. We see this project as an invitation for people to discover our culinary culture,” said Amr Elkadi, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority.

Transcending Borders and Cultural Gaps

Beyond the delectability of the plates, food can transcend borders, bring people together, and act as a cultural cornerstone. The rich tapestry of flavors lives beyond years and distance — which is what Sofrat Masr aims to achieve. From cities nestled close to the sea — like Marsa Matrouh, Alexandria, and Port Said — to those further south of the Nile like El Nuba, “Sofret Masr” will allow visitors to experience the nuances of Egyptian food across different governorates.

The Ancient Egyptian Roots

For millennia, ancient Egypt has intrigued the minds of many. “Sofrat Masr” featured curated stories that highlight how dishes like feseekh (sun-dried and salted fish) were inherited over centuries and generations. The ancient Egyptians were diligent about documentation — hence the inscribed recipes on tombs that feature ingredients that are a staple in the modern-day Egyptian kitchen. The online project also reveals that what were relatively new ingredients in the past — such as aubergine and pasta — influenced dishes in Egyptian modern-day cuisine, like koshary and taameya.

“Sofret Masr” welcomes visitors from around the world to visit the motherland, and as Egyptians always say, sofra dayma (may the feast live on).