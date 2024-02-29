Egypt’s Tourism Sector Sees 6 Percent Increase in Tourist Arrival in First 50 Days of 2024

Egypt’s tourism sector in 2024 has seen a notable 6 percent year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals during the first 50 days of the year, according to Ahmed Issa, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities.

Issa shared these statistics and outlined the country’s ambitious goals at the 71st edition of the Africa Regional Conference and Exhibition of the Airports Council International on Monday 26 February in Cairo.

The Minister outlined that “Egypt aims to elevate its share of global tourism from 1.6 percent to 1.7 percent by 2028, positioning itself as a premier tourist destination on the global stage. The country is also targeting an annual growth rate of 25 percent to 30 percent in inbound tourism, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable growth.”

To achieve these goals, Issa emphasized the need for a three-fold increase in airline seats compared to 2021.

He also acknowledged the substantial contribution of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Egyptian airports, which implemented an open skies policy. This policy enables major foreign tourism companies to operate cost-effective flights to Cairo through Sphinx Airport, while also enhancing the overall tourist experience.

Egypt has already made significant progress in the tourism sector. In 2023, the country recorded a share of global tourism of 1.2 percent, a 33 percent growth compared to 2019.

The number of tourist arrivals reached a record-breaking 14.906 million in 2023, with a six percent increase in the last quarter compared to the previous year.