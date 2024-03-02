United States to Airdrop Aid Over Gaza, Biden Confirms

United States President Joe Biden announced on 1 March plans to carry out the first military airdrop of food and supplies into Gaza, a day after more than 100 Palestinians were killed while queuing for aid.

“Aid flowing to Gaza is nowhere nearly enough,” the US president said, noting that “hundreds of trucks” should be entering the enclave.

He also stated that the US is “going to insist that Israel facilitate more trucks and more routes to get more and more people the help they need, no excuses.”

According to US officials, the US military is working to carry the airdrops in the coming days, with no further specifics.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the airdrops would become a “sustained effort” adding that the airdrop will likely be “military MREs, or “meals ready-to-eat.”

“This isn’t going to be one and done,” Kirby added.

On Thursday, 29 February, Gaza health authorities said that Israeli forces killed more than 100 people queueing for a relief convoy. Since the war on Gaza started, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been reported killed in Gaza, and 70,457 are injured.