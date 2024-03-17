Israeli Airstrike Kills 36 Palestinians During Suhoor Meal in Nuseirat Refugee Camp

Amidst the ongoing war on Gaza, 36 Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp, predominantly from one family, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sunday 17 March.

The bombing occurred while the family had gathered to prepare a suhoor meal during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to WAFA, Mohammed Tabatibi, 19, sustained injuries to his left hand during the attack that claimed the lives of 36 of his family members and relatives in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

He said: “These are my mother, my father, my aunt, and my siblings…They bombed the house while we were inside. My mother and aunt were preparing Suhoor…They all died. I don’t know why they bombed the house and committed this massacre.”

This airstrike took place amidst truce talks set to resume in Doha, highlighting the ongoing tension and violence in the region.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported the release of a volunteer, Tamer Fouad Salim Al-Qarm, who had been detained for 36 days during an Israeli raid on Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.

As negotiations for a potential truce continued, Israel’s security cabinet and war cabinet convened to discuss the mandate of the delegation responsible for the talks. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the latest proposal put forward by Hamas, deeming their demands “absurd.”

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 31,645 Palestinians have been killed and 73,676 injured since the start of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip. Most of the casualties have been women and children, with many more bodies expected to be discovered beneath the rubble.