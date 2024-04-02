Best Local Places to Buy Perfumes and Scents

In a world dominated by mass-produced perfumes and international scents, the Egyptian market saw a rise in locally-produced perfumes that cater to every taste. Besides their affordability and availability, these local perfume brands not only offer an alternative to mainstream options but also serve as reflections of Egyptian craftsmanship.

For the oud and musk lovers or the floral and vanilla enthusiasts, these local brands offer a scent for every taste — for men and women.

Nuit Fragrance

Nuit Fragrance is a local brand that uplifts customers’ moods with unique scents. Besides their perfumes, they also have a diverse range of scented candles that ease the stresses of everyday life.

Desirs

Beyond their unique and aesthetic packaging, Desirs offers a wide range of perfumes — blending in alluring scents that make them stand out. Their scents — ranging from sweet vanilla to sharp tobacco — include fragrances for men, women, and unisex.

Go Natural

Prioritizing affordability and sustainability, Go Natural offers the highest quality fragrances at reasonable prices. Their products steer away from any unnecessary harmful chemicals.

NSpired

For those who want to get their favorite luxury fragrances, NSpird is a local brand that creates alternatives for high-end fragrances — inspired by top-selling perfumes, including Tom Ford’s Black Orchid, Dior’s Sauvage, and others.