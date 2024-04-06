Tired of Cooking? Try these 4 Local Frozen Foods

Cooking — although is the passion and hobby of many — can often feel burdensome and tiring at times. Between finding the time to cook or coming up with creative recipes to break away from the mundane, cooking can sometimes become more of a fear than a joy.

Enter the world of frozen foods: offered by local brands and international chains in Egypt, these brands satisfy cravings without stress.

From macarona bachamel to molten cakes, everything is just one heating up away. Here are four brands in Egypt offering ready-to-eat meals.

Gourmet

With Gourmet’s frozen food range, one can assemble a whole ezouma (gathering) with the wide array of options it has to offer. From frozen pancakes that are perfect for a quick breakfast to large frozen pizzas suitable for game-nights, Gourmet has everyone covered.

Insta Chef

Operating by the desire to make cooking easier for everyone, Insta Chef’s food can be ready to eat within eight minutes of ordering. Insta Chef offers nutritious and comfort-food meals that can be ordered through Breadfast, Talabat Mart, and Rabbit.

The Grocer

The Grocer recently made hosting gatherings and cooking lunch all the more easier with their readily available food options that can be ordered through the Grocer app. From chicken negressco to chicken pane, the Grocer is the perfect go-to when times get tough.

Digs

For those with a sweet tooth, Digs offer scrumptious desserts that can be ready-to-serve in a matter of minutes. Digs offers varying desserts, including molten cake, chocolate chip cookies, apple crumble, and more. Digs is available on Breadfast, VOO, Talabat, and Rabbit.