Puppy Yoga at Rooflow: A Fluffy Blend of Serenity and Joy

In the bustling city of New Cairo, amidst the serene ambiance of Rooflow Studio, a unique and heartwarming yoga experience has taken root: Puppy Yoga.

Egyptian Streets had the opportunity to speak with Salma Ashraf, the yogi instructor and mastermind behind this delightful session, to uncover the story behind its creation and the profound impact it has on participants.

Ashraf’s journey began with a personal desire to explore the concept of Puppy Yoga, but the logistics seemed daunting.

However, fate had a hand in the matter when a client approached Rooflow founder, sharing an amazing idea. It turned out that this client knew someone whose dog had just given birth to several adorable puppies. And that’s how puppy yoga came to be, becoming a beloved trademark of Rooflow Studio.

“The physical and mental benefits of yoga are well-known, promoting dopamine release and a sense of happiness. However, when combined with the emotional and mental connection that puppies bring, the experience becomes even more profound,” Ashraf said.

The session’s uniqueness lies in the dynamic interaction between clients and puppies. Picture a client holding a plank pose while a puppy finds solace on their back, peacefully observing or even dozing off: playful and heartwarming moments infuse the practice with laughter and an undeniable sense of camaraderie.

Curiosity piqued, we asked Ashraf if any amusing incidents occurred during the sessions.

She shared a lighthearted anecdote about a mischievous puppy who couldn’t resist a golden moment to relieve itself on an unsuspecting client. These incidents are rare and Ashraf ensures the safety and comfort of everyone involved by limiting the number of puppies participants can hold simultaneously to three.

Beyond the joy and relaxation it brings, Ashraf suggested that Puppy Yoga serves as a sanctuary for those with severe anxiety, offering a tranquil space to let go of worries. It appeals not only to dog lovers but also to individuals seeking the combined benefits of yoga and the presence of these furry companions.

“Participants in Puppy Yoga sessions often display enhanced focus and stamina, as the delightful distractions of the puppies allow them to hold poses for longer durations, especially when engaging the core,” Ashraf observed as she conducted more Puppy Yoga sessions.

Looking toward the future, Ashraf shared her vision of giving back to the community. Donation-based Puppy Yoga sessions at shelters are on the horizon, providing support and joy to shelter puppies while offering participants a meaningful way to contribute to their well-being.

“A typical Puppy Yoga session is divided into two halves. The first half, a focused and energizing 35 minutes, emphasizes posture and a variety of poses. Then, the remaining 25 minutes transform the atmosphere as the puppies join in, spreading joy and happiness,” Ashraf claimed.

Accompanied by uplifting music, the session creates a momentary pause from the pressures of daily life, allowing participants to forget about work, fasting, and any other concerns they have.

Furthermore, the beauty of these Puppy Yoga sessions extend beyond the yoga mat. It fosters a friendly and welcoming environment where individuals can connect with like-minded people, forming new friendships while immersing themselves in the practice and enjoying the playful company of the adorable puppies.

So, if you’re seeking a unique and uplifting experience that combines the benefits of yoga with the irresistible charm of puppies, Puppy Yoga at Rooflow Studio is an absolute must-try.

It’s a journey of cuteness, serenity, and a renewed sense of joy that will undoubtedly leave people with a wagging tail and a heart full of bliss.