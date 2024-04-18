Egyptian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Meet to Discuss Gaza Situation and Ceasefire Efforts

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is set to visit Ankara this weekend to hold discussions with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan regarding the situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East region.

The talks aim to address the urgent need for a potential permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Preceding Shoukry’s visit, Fidan traveled to Doha on Wednesday, to meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

The discussions in Doha will focus on the situation in the Palestinian strip and other regional developments, according to a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have been working as mediators between Hamas and Israel in recent months, seeking to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a possible prisoner exchange agreement.

However, the talks have faced challenges, and no significant progress has been made since the latest round of negotiations took place in Cairo last week.

The international spotlight has also turned to the recent Iranian attack on Israel, diverting attention from the ceasefire discussions.

Iran launched a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel, involving numerous drones and missiles. Iran justified its actions as self-defense, responding to an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month, which resulted in the deaths of high-ranking commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).